Home guard dies after getting hit by speeding auto in Hyderabad's Begumpet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old home guard, Prabhakar, who was performing duties near Almas hotel under Begumpet police limits, died suffering from serious injuries after a speeding auto hit him on Sunday afternoon.

He was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The Sub Inspector Narsimha said Prabhakar was performing duties near the Almas hotel on the Begumpet-Punjagutta stretch.

An auto was coming from Secunderabad to Punjagutta. As the auto reached the hotel, the driver Ravi Kumar suffered from fits and lost control over the vehicle. “The vehicle went amok and rammed the home guard who was performing duties. Later, it halted after hitting a pole.