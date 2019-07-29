Hyderabad Police rescue boy in 1 hour during Bonalu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A boy who went missing during Bonalu festival at Medchal was rescued in less than an hour by Medchal police, Cyberabad commissionerate on Sunday. The boy Hemanth Sai, 4, was later handed over to his parents. Hemanth, with his father, Venkatappa, a businessman and mother residing at Medchal railway station road, Medchal, started from home and were heading to a nearby temple to offer ‘Bonam’.

Midway, Hemanth lost the grip of his father’s hand and disappeared in the crowds. The Medchal Inspector Gangadhar along with 15 other personnel swung into action.

While a team was analysing CCTV for clues of the missing boy, the other personnel scattered into different directions and started combing the area physically. The pictures of the boy were also shared with all the personnel.