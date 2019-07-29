Hyderabad roads battered after two days of incessant rain

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days of continuous rains in the city have left the roads battered. Owing to the intensity of traffic, roads in Kothaguda and Kondapur were the worst affected with BT road getting washed in the rains.

At the Botanical Garden junction, in front of the White Fields entrance, a huge crater in the road formed which forced traffic police to place barricades to cut-off the part of the road from regular traffic.

A similar situation arose at the Kothaguda junction, where a series of potholes on the road leading to Kondapur disrupted the flow of traffic.

Further ahead, a colony road opposite to Harsha Toyota in Kondapur which is used to beat traffic on Kothaguda road was washed away after the drains there overflowed.

Meanwhile, in the newly formed municipal corporation of Nizampet, the situation is no better.

“Now it’s a municipal corporation in Hyderabad, but these are worse than villages roads. Each and every street road in Nizampet has only potholes, but no roads,” tweeted Rajnikanth G, a resident of the area, with images of pothole-ridden roads and vehicles dodging them.