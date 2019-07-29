Sana Satish Babu suspected to be benami of political leaders

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad-based businessman Sana Satish Babu, who has good contacts with several leaders of political parties, including TDP, Congress and YSRCP, served as director of more than 15 companies and allegedly acting as Benami of those leaders.

Satish Babu, who also held a key post in the Vadarevu and Nizampatnam Industrial Corridor (Vanpic), had expanded his business by forming a number of real estate companies. He came in contact with meat exporter Moin Akthar Qureshi and was allegedly involved in hawala transactions. He also allegedly gifted a luxurious house to him in upscale Banjara Hills.

When the CBI officials registered cases against Qureshi for bribery and maintaining contacts with former CBI Director AP Singh, Sana Satish Babu’s name cropped up and he was questioned by the then Special Investigation Team (SIT) of CBI.

In 2016, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials referred the Qureshi’s case to the CBI for registering cases against his illegal business activities, including hawala and bribery activities.

Tool to expose graft in CBI?

It is also suspected that a senior IPS officer used Satish Babu as a tool to lodge complaints with the top brass.

Day after the ED officials arrested Satish Babu in Delhi for amassing properties and purchasing some shares in Qureshi’s company, speculations came up that a senior IPS officer had close contact with Satish Babu for lodging complaints of bribery against top CBI officials.

Based on Satish Babu’s complaint, CBI Vs CBI controversies between Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana had erupted. After sidelining senior IPS officer from the prestigious enforcement agency, the ED initiated action by nabbing the Hyderabad-based businessman.

Hawala links

Satish Babu had a close association with Qureshi and was allegedly involved in hawala transactions in Hyderabad. A few years ago, Satish Babu allegedly supplied crores of hawala money to several political parties for their elections expenses.