Telangana Congress leader Mukesh Goud critical 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leader and minister in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government M Mukesh Goud has been admitted into the ICU of a corporate hospital and is learnt to be critical.

The 60-year-old was admitted into Apollo Hospital at 9 pm on Sunday evening. In an official statement, Apollo Hospital said, “Mukesh Goud was admitted to the hospital at 9 pm on Sunday in a serious condition. He is in ICU and in a very critical condition.”

Mukesh Goud has been under treatment for cancer and had made his last public appearance on April 11, on the day of LS elections in the State, arriving at the polling booth on a stretcher. Goud represented Goshamahal constituency and was the Minister for Marketing and Warehousing between 2010 and 2014.

Mukesh Goud’s son Vikram Goud refuted rumours of his father’s death as baseless and stated that he is critical and undergoing treatment.