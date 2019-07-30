Home Cities Hyderabad

Bonalu revellers turn Osmania University into a picnic spot

Published: 30th July 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Locals turn OU into a drinking den to celebrate Bonalu, on Monday | express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Just a day after the Osmania University administration issued an advisory on the occasion of Bonalu, prohibiting people from erecting tents, playing loud music, slaughtering animals for sacrifice, as well as restricted the movement of private vehicles on the campus premises, the grounds of the Arts and Science College of the varsity doubled up as picnic spot for revellers.

What was appalling was that not only did the revellers, enter the institution’s premises illegally, they littered it with paper plates and plastic glasses and bottles, leftover food and even alcohol bottles.

The students, meanwhile, criticised the administration for not taking action against the revellers despite being informed about the same. “People were cooking, eating and drinking right in front of the hostels and Department. It did not look like an educational institution, rather like a local recreation spot,” said, D Naresh, a PhD scholar. He added that when he informed the OU chief security officer about the issue, he assured that security personnel would be sent to vacate the campus, but that did not happen.

