Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC seeks Rs 269 crore for implementing Solid Waste Management

The corporation identified city-specific needs, and prepared a consolidated report which will be sent to municipal council for ratification

Published: 30th July 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

garbage

For representational purposes

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The cash-strapped Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has sought release of grants to the tune of Rs 269.78 crore under the Annual Development Plan (ADP) for various developmental works specifically covering Solid Waste Management (SWM) for 2018-19 from the 14th Finance Commission. This is Rs100 crore less than what was sought last year.

This is as components like development of landscape parks, green curtains, green ways, colony parks, vertical gardens, conservation of waterbodies, construction of flyovers, RoBs, RuBs and elevated corridors are not included as the finance commission has earmarked grants only for SWM work.

Last year, GHMC sought release of grants of Rs 368 crore under the ADP for various developmental work from the 14th Finance Commission.

To avail grants, GHMC identified city-specific needs for the finance commission’s consideration and prepared a consolidated ADP report of Rs 269 crore. The same was approved by GHMC’s standing committee last week and will be forwarded to the GHMC’s council for ratification.

After the approval from the council, the same will be forwarded to the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) of Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MAUD) who will place it before the regional-level committee of the finance commission.

A few days ago, the finance commission wing in the CDMA forwarded the statement of distribution of funds from the commission to six municipal corporations including GHMC and 57 municipalities in Telangana State.

For the component of SWM, GHMC sought Rs 159.32 crore towards treatment and disposal of the Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), Rs 46.28 crore for capping of legacy dump at Jawaharnagar landfill site, Rs 5.34 crore towards collection and transportation for Kapra and Uppal circle, Rs 35 crore for capital work for Jawaharnagar processing and disposal site, among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GHMC solid waste management
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp