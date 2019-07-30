GHMC seeks Rs 269 crore for implementing Solid Waste Management

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The cash-strapped Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has sought release of grants to the tune of Rs 269.78 crore under the Annual Development Plan (ADP) for various developmental works specifically covering Solid Waste Management (SWM) for 2018-19 from the 14th Finance Commission. This is Rs100 crore less than what was sought last year.

This is as components like development of landscape parks, green curtains, green ways, colony parks, vertical gardens, conservation of waterbodies, construction of flyovers, RoBs, RuBs and elevated corridors are not included as the finance commission has earmarked grants only for SWM work.

Last year, GHMC sought release of grants of Rs 368 crore under the ADP for various developmental work from the 14th Finance Commission.

To avail grants, GHMC identified city-specific needs for the finance commission’s consideration and prepared a consolidated ADP report of Rs 269 crore. The same was approved by GHMC’s standing committee last week and will be forwarded to the GHMC’s council for ratification.

After the approval from the council, the same will be forwarded to the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) of Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MAUD) who will place it before the regional-level committee of the finance commission.

A few days ago, the finance commission wing in the CDMA forwarded the statement of distribution of funds from the commission to six municipal corporations including GHMC and 57 municipalities in Telangana State.

For the component of SWM, GHMC sought Rs 159.32 crore towards treatment and disposal of the Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), Rs 46.28 crore for capping of legacy dump at Jawaharnagar landfill site, Rs 5.34 crore towards collection and transportation for Kapra and Uppal circle, Rs 35 crore for capital work for Jawaharnagar processing and disposal site, among others.