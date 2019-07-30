Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad drunk driving case: Classmate, friends held for BTech student’s death

Inquiries revealed that Suchith and his friends first gathered at BHEL area, where they consumed alcohol from 8.30 pm on Saturday till 12.30 am on Sunday.

Published: 30th July 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Suchith Babu who is responsible for the death of his friend Sai Vihitha in a drunken driving incident at Madhapur on Sunday, was her classmate. Hailing from Warangal, Suchith was also studying engineering at Gitam University, but was detained by a year, due to which he was in Vihitha’s class.

Along with the two, four boys were in the car at the time of the incident, but all of them fled the spot.
The Madhapur police, on Monday detained Suchith and his friends R Bhagath, Mohd Afzal, T Pranith and T Rahul. Suchith is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, leading to Vihitha’s death, while others are accused of concealing evidence.

Inquiries revealed that Suchith and his friends first gathered at BHEL area, where they consumed alcohol from 8.30 pm on Saturday till 12.30 am on Sunday. After getting drunk, they set out for a drive in the car owned by Afzal’s father. They then picked up Vihitha from her hostel and headed to meet another friend. Midway, they met with an accident and Vihitha died on the spot. As the accident happened at 3 am on Sunday, there was very little public movement on the road. Taking advantage of this, the five fled the spot.
They booked a cab and first went to BHEL. From there, they went to their homes, while Suchith went to Warangal.

In a hurry to escape from the spot, Suchith left his phone at the spot and instead took his friend’s. Based on the car registration, and cell phone tower locations, Suchith and his friends were traced.

