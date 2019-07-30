Mediterranean mood for Hyderabadi diners

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the rain gods playing havoc in the city, Casbah at the Westin glittered with its lamps while we dined downstairs in the safer, cosier Prego.

The occasion was the food promotion of Mediterranean cuisine curated by chef Padala Mahesh. It was hosted by Gourmet Passport, the popular fine dine app. The amuse bouche consisted of Cigar Boregi with Hummus Zalouk. Soup Harira was our comfort food given the succulent lamb chunks, chickpeas and the balanced flavour that they carried was what we needed on a rainy evening.

The Lamb Kibbeh in the starters was melt-in-the-mouth while the garlic crusted shrimps were a bit too hard to chew. Our best pick from the dinner was Lamb Chops.

It was Dukkah which created the magic flavours. The meat was tender and had soaked in the spices and smoke well. The queen of the evening was Chia Seed Muhallebi; the perfect dessert with its smooth texture and fine flavour.