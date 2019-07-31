Home Cities Hyderabad

28-year-old woman dies, nephew injured as college student loses control of SUV in Hyderabad

The incident happened when the driver of the SUV travelling on the National highway, lost control over the vehicle, crashed into six other vehicles and then the scooter of the victims in Hyderabad.

Published: 31st July 2019 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

28-year-old woman who had gone birthday shopping died in a road accident in Hyderabad.

28-year-old woman who had gone birthday shopping died in a road accident in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Birthday shopping turned fatal for a 28-year-old woman while her nephew sustained injuries when a speeding SUV leapt on to their scooter at Petbasheerabad of Cyberabad commissionerate in the city late on Tuesday night.

The incident happened when the driver of the SUV travelling on the National highway, lost control over the vehicle and went off the road and jumped on the service road, crashing into six other vehicles and then the scooter of the victims, said police officials.

The occupants of the SUV fled from the spot. It was found they were engineering students from Alwal. The victim was identified as Udayagiri Sridevi.

ALSO READ: Three killed in road accident on NH44 in Telangana

The accident happened at around 7.55 pm and the patrolling vehicle arrived at the spot in 6 minutes and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital. M Mahesh Inspector Petbasheerabad said a case under section 304-II of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) is registered against the person who was driving the SUV. Inquiries revealed that the vehicle was hired from a rental agency.

“We are also probing if the agency had collected necessary documents from the driver before renting out the vehicle. A hunt is on to nab the driver,” said Mahesh.

Sridevi hailing from Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, along with her husband Ganesh who is working for a private college, and 18-month-old son Nikhileshwarnath, was residing at Dulapally.

Thursday, August 1, being Sridevi’s birthday, she wanted to go shopping. As Ganesh was taking care of their child at home, Sridevi set out with Ganesh’s elder brother’s son Kedarnath on their scooter. After shopping, they started home. Kedarnath was riding and Sridevi was pillion riding and they were travelling in the service road towards Kompally, abutting the Hyderabad- Nagpur national highway.

Meanwhile, an SUV AP 09CM 4366, entered the highway at Jeedimetla X roads. The vehicle took a U-turn and entered the highway. As the vehicle was at high speed, the driver lost control on the vehicle and the vehicle swerved towards left and went off the road. The vehicle jumped into the low lying area beside the road and then leapt off into the service road.

“There it crashed into at least six parked cars and then rammed into the scooter, the victims were travelling. Sridevi died undergoing treatment, while Kedarnath suffered a fracture in the leg and is undergoing treatment,” said M Mahesh.

Eyewitnesses told police that there were two persons in the vehicle and they fled immediately after the accident. From the rental agency, police found two engineering students have rented the SUV and were on their way to Charminar for a friend’s birthday. The case is under investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad road accident Hyderabad accident death hyderabad
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Fire fighters trying to douse the fire at BSNL office near beach station, in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo| R Satish babu/EPS)
Fire at BSNL office in Chennai, no casualties reported
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp