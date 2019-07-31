Friend, among three held for Hyderabad businessman’s kidnap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what was nothing short of a thriller movie plot, a city-based businessman was kidnapped by his friend after the latter suspected former was part of fraud worth Rs 40 crore. On Monday, the task force sleuths arrested three kidnappers, including the kingpin, and recovered Rs 35 lakh in cash. Two other kidnappers are still absconding.

According to police, the kingpin Mohd Almas and victim Gajendra Parekh were friends for last four years, both operating their businesses in Dommalguda. Almas was of the opinion that Parekh had received a share in a recent fraud worth Rs 40 crore, committed by Parekh’s elder brother and wanted a share in the booty. So he planned Parekh’s abduction and roped in Mohd Akbar, Mir Shafeeq Ali and two others, by offering them a share.

On Sunday, Parekh was abducted outside his office and taken to Almas’ house where the latter demanded Rs 3 crore, but later settled for Rs 1 crore. Analysing CCTV footage and tracing the number plates of vehicles used in the kidnap, helped police crack the case and catch the kidnappers.