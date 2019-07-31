Malware attacks record 25% increase in first half of 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There has been a 25 per cent increase in the number of malware attacks in India in the first half of 2019, according to the SonicWall 2019 Mid-Year Threat Report.

Country Director of the USbased company Debasish Mukherjee, who was here to release the report on Tuesday, said, “As India goes more digital, unknown cyber-attacks will increase manifold. Hackers are sophisticated and with access to affordable technology, it becomes easier for them to make targeted attacks.”

The security firm collected the data from over 10 lakh security sensors located in over 200 countries. However, their report also recorded that there has been a 62 per cent decrease in the number of ransomware attacks on the country.

This was even as there was a 15 per cent increase globally in the case of ransomware. It also found a rapid year-to-date increase of 45 per cent in 2019 when compared to 2018. Meanwhile, the company is looking to expand its presence in India.

The company, which has an office in the city, is looking to hire more employees in the research and development and tech support areas. The firm is also in talks with major telecom companies to provide security services to their consumers as a package offering and an announcement will follow soon.