By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old man who allegedly posted pictures of his wife, along with abusive comments and nude pictures downloaded from the internet, saying that she is a “call girl”, was arrested by the Cybercrime wing of Rachakonda police.

P Ravinder, who works as a lab-technician, developed a grudge against his wife after she questioned his extramarital affairs, found police. After seeing the post, the victim approached the police, who based on technical evidence arrested Ravinder.