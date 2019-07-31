Peak-hour Metro rush set to ease for Hyderabad commuters

Oishani Mojumder By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to Metro passengers, the long-awaited train reversal system at the Hitec City Metro station has been completed. This will increase the frequency of trains on the Nagole-Ameerpet-Hitec City corridor, reducing the rush at peak hours at stations such Hitec City, Madhapur and Durgan Cheruvu.

The Hyderabad Metro receives 2.6-to-2.8 lakh passengers on a daily basis, with Hitec City station attracting the second-highest footfall. The number of passengers rises during heavy rains.“The reversal facility at Hitec City has been completed and we expect clearance from the commissioner of Metro Rail Safety soon. After that, normal train operations will be introduced at the Jubilee Hills Checkpost and Hitec City stations.

Following this, the frequency and number of trains will be increased on all sections as per the need,” NVS Reddy, managing director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, said.Passengers complain of poor frequency of trains and lack of crowd management on this route during peak hours, and have requested the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, to increase the number or frequency of trains.

Previously, NVS Reddy had told Express that the Hitec City train reversal will be carried out only if the completion of Mindspace Station is delayed beyond August. “After setting up the Mindspace station, train reversal facility will be made available there too,” he said.