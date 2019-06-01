206 minors booked for traffic violations in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of ‘minor traffic violators’ have been on the rise for a long time and each year the number increasing. In continuation with that, as many as 206 children from the west zone of the city have been booked for traffic violation during this summer.

The minor violators were busted in a major hunt carried out by the Cyberabad Traffic Police to catch the those who self-rode their vehicles before turning 18, which is the minimum age to get a driving license. In the month-long special operation held during May, as many as 206 children were apprehended by the sleuths.

“Since it is summer, we knew that several children could attempt to drive vehicles on the road without any vigilance of guardian or parent,” said Madhapur division traffic assistant commissioner Chandra Shekhar. These children will now be sent for counselling at the training centre.Along with that around 262 cases of drunk driving were booked by the sleuths on the same spot in Cyberabad - near Puppalaguda Outer Ring Road toll booth.