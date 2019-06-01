Celebrating Pakka Local in Hyderabad

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

HYDERABAD :Five is a landmark number and a great time to look back what the state of Telangana has achieved since it was formed in 2014. Among the other things, we all saw a sea change in taking pride in the local culture, dialect and art. Why, when our Chief Minister KCR talks to the public, it’s in the Telangana dialect and he ensures he gets the affectionate local touch when he says, “Arrey yendivayya, sappudjeyakka koosoninu.”

His words are not just relatable, but have often won hearts when he spoke to large gatherings. Interestingly, be it in movies, social media or in our celebrations, the state’s signature is visible. Vijay Deverakonda is undoubtedly the poster boy of Telangana when he speaks, on or offscreen. His fans go crazy when he sheds his star image and walks the Telangana talk. ‘Nakem ardmaytaledu’ continues to be his opening statement even at audio launches.

Considering that Telangana is getting its own glossary with over 90,000 words is a huge thumbs up to the language. The Regional Research Centre for Folklife in Warangal district has worked on this project and has prepared the exhaustive book by making officers interact with village heads for this project. Says RJ Prateeka Magic 106.4, “I started my career as an RJ in 2006 and I spoke on air how I spoke at home. But I was told to read the newspaper and try and emulate that cadence.

Telangana dialect was considered informal and in the urban communities it was also considered to be embarrassing. But over the years, particularly after the state formation, it became people’s new normal. People started to accept that Telangana is Telugu and it can be spoken without being looked down upon. This was how we spoke at home. This was what people in our state spoke and there was no need to hide or polish it. Now with cinema, radio and media embracing it, the dialect is getting its due.”

Tollywood also has embraced the language and not just a flash in a pan, but as a mainstream language. In 2019 alone, Falaknuma Das has a strong local touch. So does Mallesham starring Priyadarshi, Dorasani starring Anand Deverakonda, Kalki by Dr Rajasekhar and Viratparvam 1992 starring Sai Pallavi - all have the local dialect mouthed by the protagonists, a definite validation for the language.

Today Bonalu and Bathukamma, which were predominantly festivals one celebrated in their hometowns, is now a very urban thing. Apartment complexes such as Vertex and Lanco are creating their own little water bodies on their premises to be able to let their floral decorations drift and bring them cheer. “Bonalu is a great festival to play dress up and add the local flowers to your hair.

I see many teenagers and young adults discuss and create themes to celebrate this lovely Telangana festival,” says designer Pranitha Reddy of Pranitha Designs in Manikonda. She says that even three years ago, it was for Ugadi or Deepavali but now the whole local feeling is strong and some of the clients ask for designs of flowers that bloom during Bathukamma.” However, local art and handlooms are yet to get the fillip. Perhaps it’s time we make it hot and happening.



