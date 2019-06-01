Home Cities Hyderabad

Cyber fraud: Engineering student in Hyderabad loses Rs 14 lakhs to dating website

Published: 01st June 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Stories of online fraud have been the new norm for quite some time. In another incident of cyber fraud, an engineering student from Mansoorabad fell prey to the trap of dating websites offering escort services and lost Rs 14 lakh. 

Those who manage the website collected the money from the victim citing charges for availing various services. Realising that he was being cheated, the victim approached the Rachakonda police. A month ago, the victim (22) came across an advertisement of a dating website that offer escort services. When he expressed interest, he was asked to pay an initial amount to register and they started asking for money on various grounds.

