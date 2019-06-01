Ramzan rush: Asaduddin Owaisi turns traffic police in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The maddening Ramzan rush seems to have gotten the better of MP Asaduddin Owaisi after he de-boarded his vehicle to manage the traffic. The incident happened during the evening hours when the MP was seen controlling and managing a tricky traffic jam at Fateh Darwaza Road.

The area was seeing a lot of traffic due to it being the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan. Several worshippers owing to this flocked to the mosques to offer their prayers on the auspicious day.The rush added to the traffic in the Old City, which is already quite notorious for its mismanaged traffic due to offenders.

Amidst this, the four time-MP, who was reportedly stuck in the jam himself, did the honours and got on the road surrounded by several vehicles to manage the traffic. A video of the same has been doing the rounds on social media and fetching applause from the general public for his swift action.