Home Cities Hyderabad

Ramzan rush: Asaduddin Owaisi turns traffic police in Hyderabad

The four time-MP, who was reportedly stuck in the jam at Fateh Darwaza Road, got out of his car to control and manage the jam.

Published: 01st June 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | Facebook/Asaduddin Owaisi)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The maddening Ramzan rush seems to have gotten the better of MP Asaduddin Owaisi after he de-boarded his vehicle to manage the traffic. The incident happened during the evening hours when the MP was seen controlling and managing a tricky traffic jam at Fateh Darwaza Road. 

The area was seeing a lot of traffic due to it being the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan. Several worshippers owing to this flocked to the mosques to offer their prayers on the auspicious day.The rush added to the traffic in the Old City, which is already quite notorious for its mismanaged traffic due to offenders.

Amidst this, the four time-MP, who was reportedly stuck in the jam himself, did the honours and got on the road surrounded by several vehicles to manage the traffic. A video of the same has been doing the rounds on social media and fetching applause from the general public for his swift action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi Hyderabad Ramzan rush AIMIM Owaisi traffic jam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp