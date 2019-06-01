Six-year-old subjected to physical abuse in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking case of physical abuse, a father-grandmother duo subjected their own 6 year

old girl child to inhumane conditions for over 2 months by tying her up with plastic ropes and secluding her from her siblings.

The child, when rescued by Childline had beat marks, bite marks and scratches all over her body and was found with her hands and feet tied up separately with two pieces of rope. She was also found with blackened skin around her eye, indicating a brutal blow inflicted on her. Allegedly all this was done to discipline her.

The dastardly abuse comes from Om Nagar in Begum Bazar area of the city, where it is learnt that the father of the child worked as a watchman in a school and was also an alcoholic. The mother of the child passed away years ago. She also has another twin sister and a 10 year old brother who were unharmed by the elders.

According to childline officials the incident took place since 2 months, since the girl returned to her own home. Previous to this she was informally given to a close relative who were childless. However since her new adoptive mother died of cancer, she was returned back to her father and grandmother.

However it is learnt that since she returned home she was unable to adjust and repeatedly stated to go back to her adoptive home which left the father and grandmother irked. The reason why they inflicted such harsh punishments on her just to discipline her remains unknown. “We got a tip off from locals who frequently heard the girl wailing. When we arrived at the location her hands were tied and she was crying incessantly. We rushed her to Osmania hospital,” noted Madhavi D of Divyadisha Childline 1098.

The doctors in their report have also identified that she was bitten on her shoulders and back and had injury from the rope on her wrists and feet.

Meanwhile, the Begum Bazar police have booked an FIR against the two accused under sections 342, 324 of IPC and JJ act section 75 for wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt. The 6 year old child, her twin and older brother have now been sent to the government shelter homes in Nimboliadda and Saidabad until the CWC takes a decision on their future.