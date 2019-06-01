Home Cities Hyderabad

Six-year-old subjected to physical abuse in Hyderabad

The child was rescued by Childline who found bruises, bite marks and scratches all over her body with her hands and feet tied up with two pieces of rope.

Published: 01st June 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Child Abuse

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking case of physical abuse, a father-grandmother duo subjected their own 6 year
old girl child to inhumane conditions for over 2 months by tying her up with plastic ropes and secluding her from her siblings.

The child, when rescued by Childline had beat marks, bite marks and scratches all over her body and was found with her hands and feet tied up separately with two pieces of rope. She was also found with blackened skin around her eye, indicating a brutal blow inflicted on her. Allegedly all this was done to discipline her.

The dastardly abuse comes from Om Nagar in Begum Bazar area of the city, where it is learnt that the father of the child worked as a watchman in a school and was also an alcoholic. The mother of the child passed away years ago. She also has another twin sister and a 10 year old brother who were unharmed by the elders.

According to childline officials the incident took place since 2 months, since the girl returned to her own home. Previous to this she was informally given to a close relative who were childless. However since her new adoptive mother died of cancer, she was returned back to her father and grandmother.

However it is learnt that since she returned home she was unable to adjust and repeatedly stated to go back to her adoptive home which left the father and grandmother irked. The reason why they inflicted such harsh punishments on her just to discipline her remains unknown. “We got a tip off from locals who frequently heard the girl wailing. When we arrived at the location her hands were tied and she was crying incessantly. We rushed her to Osmania hospital,” noted Madhavi D of Divyadisha Childline 1098.

The doctors in their report have also identified that she was bitten on her shoulders and back and had injury from the rope on her wrists and feet.

Meanwhile, the Begum Bazar police have booked an FIR against the two accused under sections 342, 324 of IPC and JJ act section 75 for wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt. The 6 year old child, her twin and older brother have now been sent to the government shelter homes in Nimboliadda and Saidabad until the CWC takes a decision on their future.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad child physical abuse Hyderabad childline Hyderabad family child abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp