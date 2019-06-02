15 corporators likely to be elected unopposed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 15 corporators who filed their nominations to the Standing Committee of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) would be elected unopposed.

A total of 15 corporators filed their nominations on the last day of filing of nominations. It has become customary for the corporators of TRS and MIM getting elected unopposed to the standing committee panel as there are no corporators from opposition to contest the polls. Nine corporators from TRS and six corporators from MIM would be declared unopposed on June 7, which is the last day for withdrawal of nominations.

The nine TRS corporators who filed their nominations are—Samala Hema (Seethaphalmandi), R Shirisha (Goutham Nagar), M Mamatha (Gunfoundry), Ravula Sheshagiri (Gajularamaram), Shaik Hameed (Kondapur), Aekkala Chaitanya Kanna (Kachiguda), Cheruku Sangeetha Prashanth Goud (Nagole), Sabeeha Begum (Allapur) and T Anjaiah (Ramachandrapuram).

The six from MIM are—Md Akhil Ahmed (Bholakpur), Sameena Begum (Kurmaguda), Md Mustafa Ali (Shahalibanda), Md Majid Hussain (Mehdipatnam), Md Misbahuddin (Shastripuram) and Md Abdul Rahman (Jangamet). The list of nominations received will be published on June 3.