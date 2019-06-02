Home Cities Hyderabad

Man posts mom-in-law’s phone number on obscene portals, held

According to police, the victim lodged a complaint, stating that someone had posted her mobile number on sex-soliciting websites such as Skokka.com and Locanto.

Published: 02nd June 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 33-year-old man was arrested by Rachakonda police on Saturday, for allegedly posting his mother-in-law’s phone number on sex-soliciting websites in the ‘available for sex category’. He reportedly bore a grudge against her. It is learnt that he had also sent objectionable and vulgar text messages regarding the woman to her friends and relatives. The accused D Sunil is a deputy manager with the NTPC Ltd.

According to police, the victim lodged a complaint, stating that someone had posted her mobile number on sex-soliciting websites such as Skokka.com and Locanto. Due to this, she was receiving derogatory calls from different mobile numbers.

The son-in-law was arrested after police served notices on the said websites, requesting them to furnish details of the person who posted the number.  During interrogation, the accused Sunil confessed to having borne a grudge against his mother-in-law, because of which he posted her phone number on sex-soliciting websites.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Woman Harassment Crime Against Women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp