Man posts mom-in-law’s phone number on obscene portals, held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 33-year-old man was arrested by Rachakonda police on Saturday, for allegedly posting his mother-in-law’s phone number on sex-soliciting websites in the ‘available for sex category’. He reportedly bore a grudge against her. It is learnt that he had also sent objectionable and vulgar text messages regarding the woman to her friends and relatives. The accused D Sunil is a deputy manager with the NTPC Ltd.

According to police, the victim lodged a complaint, stating that someone had posted her mobile number on sex-soliciting websites such as Skokka.com and Locanto. Due to this, she was receiving derogatory calls from different mobile numbers.

The son-in-law was arrested after police served notices on the said websites, requesting them to furnish details of the person who posted the number. During interrogation, the accused Sunil confessed to having borne a grudge against his mother-in-law, because of which he posted her phone number on sex-soliciting websites.