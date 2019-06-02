Police to attach Nowhera properties worth Rs 50 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police are likely to attach 30 properties worth Rs 50 crore in connection with the Nowhera case. The CCS police, currently investigating the Nowhera case, have received government orders directing to attach properties belonging to Nowhera Group.The police had initially identified properties located in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Kochi and had sought government approvals for attaching them. The government considered the police request and permitted them to attach the said properties. meanwhile, it also asked the CCS to attach 30 properties spread across different places worth Rs 50 crore.