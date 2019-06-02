Home Cities Hyderabad

Stranded in Saudi, 25 Hyderabad pilgrims seek help

‘Cheated’ by agents, victims stuck without accommodation, return tickets; travel agency demands more money

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least 25 residents of Hyderabad, who went on a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, were stranded in that country after their travel agency reportedly cheated them. The travel agency Safar Tours and Travels allegedly took the full booking amount promising accommodation and food for the pilgrims when they reached Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. However, on reaching Jeddah they were in for a rude shock when they found that their reservations were not made.

Shaik Ibrahim, son of Shaik Khaleel and Qasim Bee, who were among those pilgrims stranded,  told Express here on saturday that his parents and maternal grandmother went for Umrah to Mecca on May 23 after paying Rs 1.86 lakh.“When we paid the money, we were promised hotel, food, laundry and return tickets by the travel agency,” he said.

“Their problems started when they reached Jeddah and found that no one was waiting for them. I contacted a relative of ours who stays there, who then came to the airport and took them to the hotel where they were supposed to stay. However, when they reached the hotel, the staff said that they were not aware of any such reservations and no money was paid to them,” Ibrahim said.

When Ibrahim contacted the travel agency again, they reportedly asked for more money for food and lodging.His parents also found out that their return tickets were not booked by the travel agency. It was then Ibrahim approached the Chaderghat police and Majilis Bachao Tehreek spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan for help.

While, Khan petitioned the External Affairs MInister S Jaishankar  for help, Chaderghat police is investigating into the matter.Meanwhile, Ibrahim borrowed another Rs 1.5 lakh and bought the return tickets for his parents. His parents are now set to return on June 7.

Consulate responds...
In response to MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan’s tweet, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah said that they were arranging accommodation of the pilgrims & also trying to book their return tickets

