Three more years for metro link to airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Metro connectivity from the eastern and western part of the city to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad might take another three years, said Anil Kumar Saini, COO, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd.Saini, while addressing facility management professionals at the 7th FM Summit held on Friday, said, “The 85-km-long second phase project to the airport is in approval stage,” and further added, “Metro Rail helps reduce emission levels. The emissions of one metro rail is equal to 5 public buses and 25 cars.”Regarding the inquiries about increasing the number of coaches and frequency of trips, he said it will all depend on the rush of passengers.