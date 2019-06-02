Tollywood writer booked for harassing wife

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An assistant writer, working for the Tollywood industry, has been detained for allegedly harassing his newly-wed wife.

According to police, the accused Goutham was in a relationship with the complainant and they were planning to get married. After Goutham refused to marry her over a fight, she lodged a complaint with the police.

After a counselling session at the station, both consented to the marriage. After the wedding, however, Goutham allegedly started harassing her.

In her complaint, she stated that he forcibly took `10 lakh in cash and gold from her, and duped her on the pretext of marriage. The accused is also said to have asked her to leave the house just days after their wedding.