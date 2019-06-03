Convocations held at Air Force station

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The valedictory function of 96th Advance Navigation Course (ANC) and 128th Ab-Initio Navigation Course was organised at Navigation Training School (NTS), Air Force Station Begumpet here on June 1. Air Vice Marshal R Radhish, Commandant, College of Air Warfare was the chief guest on the occasion here on Sunday.

Seven officers of the ANC will step out as instructors while the Flight Cadets of NTS will be commissioned as Officers into the IAF during the Combined Graduation Parade to be held at Air Force Academy, Dundigal on 15 June 2019.