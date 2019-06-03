Home Cities Hyderabad

Creating impact: Rural innovators shine at ‘T-Innovation Utsavam’

One such innovator from Nizamabad, Bhoomiah Chary made a ‘Nose Filter and Air Purifier’.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With an aim to relay the stories of rural innovators who have created an impact in their communities despite various odds, Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) hosted T-Innovation Utsavam on Sunday. The event kick-started with a showcase of over 65 innovations by student innovators and rural innovators from different districts of Telangana. 

One such innovator from Nizamabad, Bhoomiah Chary made a ‘Nose Filter and Air Purifier’. Having stopped his education after Class 10, he taught himself science and technology by reading extensively and built several products ranging from a windmill to an air purifier, addressing a diverse range of issues, specifically for the economically weaker sections.

Another such innovator from Nalgonda, Chintakindli Mallesham created ‘Asu machine’, which processes yarn mechanically. Asu machine is an indigenous device that has reduced the time taken to weave a Pochampally Ikat sari from about six hours to an hour and a half. The 250-watt Asu machine is 60 inches long, 40 inches wide and 50 inches high and powered by two motors.

Over the years, Mallesham has improvised on the machine’s design and brought in electronic components. Alladi Prabhakar from Jagtial has 12 innovations to his name -- including a multipurpose bed designed for bed-ridden patients with facilities such as toilet and washbasin, to a self-charging electric vehicle, Prabhakar has sold his products to around 10,000 people.

