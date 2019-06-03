Grand celebrations mark Telangana Formation Day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Marking five years since the birth of India’s youngest State, the Telangana Formation Day was celebrated on a grand note across the city on Sunday. After unfurling the national flag at GHMC head office on the occasion, GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said, “New ideas for the development of Hyderabad are being planned, for which the GHMC will work with commitment.”

He added that after Telangana became a separate State, Hyderabad was making rapid strides in different fields and becoming a role model for other States in the country. Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin called for more determined efforts from the officials for development of the city. The occasion was also celebrated by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) officials and the Telangana police departments.