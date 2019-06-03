South Central Railway's employee siphons Rs 2.20 crore by generating fake bills, booked

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials have registered criminal cases against the accounts assistant of South Central Railway’s (SCR) expenditure section for allegedly creating fake pharma bills and siphoning off Rs 2.20 crore. The accused, identified as V Ganesh Kumar, the accounts assistant at the Principal Finance Adviser’s (PFA) office expenditure section, had allegedly issued bills under the name of three fake firms.

The investigation agency has booked cases of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery for the purpose of cheating, using forged documents as genuine, falsification of accounts and criminal misappropriation against the accused. The central vigilance officials who had noticed irregularities in the utilisation of funds of Rs 2.20 crore, lodged a complaint with the CBI officials and alleged possibilities of fraud in payment on the basis of pharma bills.

The complaint alleged that V Ganesh Kumar while working as expenditure section accounts assistant at the PFA’s office, indulged in criminal conspiracy and misusing his official powers to generate and pass 31 fraudulent pharma bills, under the name of fake firms such as Sai Balaji Pharma and Surgical, Sri Vinayaka Agencies and Sri Thirumala Agencies using his user ID and password in the Integrated Pay Roll and Accounting System (IPAS) of SCR. The payments of Rs 2.20 crore was credited to the Axis bank accounts of the fake pharma firms.