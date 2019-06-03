Three of a family drown in Hyderabad quarry 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three of a family, including a 10-year-old, accidentally drowned in a quarry at Jagathgirigutta on Sunday. The victims hailed from Narayanpet and Karnataka and were in the city to attend a relative’s house warming ceremony. The victims, identified as Ailamma (65), S Anitha (30) and her son Yashwanth (10), had come to the quarry to wash clothes.

On Sunday morning, the trio along with a few others, went to a quarry at Balaiah Nagar under the police limits of Jagathgirigutta. While Ailamma and Anitha were washing clothes, Yashwanth was playing near the quarry when he accidentally slipped into the water. When Anitha and Ailamma tried to rescue him but drowned themselves.