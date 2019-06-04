Beauty Unveiled

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The Institute for Vision Rehabilitation at L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) organised an exhibition of tactile paintings made by artists with vision loss held at the hospital premises yesterday. Twenty visually-impaired artists created tactile artworks. They all were trained by the Institute for Rehabilitation at the Institute. This attempt of inclusivity brought them all together.

They were assisted by volunteers to finsh their pieces. The visually-impaired artists are P. Abhilash; Syed Abu Bakar; T.Sridevi; P.ShivaReddy; A.Shravani; B.Madhav Kumar; Namira Samrin; K.Sai Kiran; Sunil Rathod; T.V Aishwarya. The artworks they created were nature-centric focussing on birds, flowers, trees and water bodies. The materials used in the opuses allowed other visually impaired visitors to touch and feel the paintings.