Flower Power

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Artworks of Raksha Jeswani offer a lucid, glowing-from-within surface. Her solo exhibition ‘The Evolution of Fragrance’ is ongoing at Alliance Francaise Hyderabad. It’s not just the alcohol ink that she’s generously used in her artworks, it’s also the gentle brush strokes and the finesse with which she’s brought her opuses into being is what adds to their aesthetic value.

Her artworks have glass-like fragility feel to them when you cast a glance. The lines, though they appear blurred, have a dreamy quality to them that seem to have woken up from deep state of pigmentation almost in a meditative manner.

The colours are velvety violet, berry red, fuchsia pink, jade green and more. The sweep of the brush is genteel to create an effect which is both soothing to the eye and takes you inside the psyche of the artist. It’s interesting to know that Raksha is a Chartered Accountant by profession and is a self-taught artist.

But seeing her works it’s really difficult to ascertain that she’s not received any formal education in art. Though the works are semi-abstract, yet many of them have the shapes of flowers that cover the whole canvas almost flowing out of the frame.

Is this attempt deliberate or does the artist have something unconscious in her mind which moves with the trickle of the liquid colours? The fluidity signifies thoughts in an artist’s mind moving at their free will, ready to break the conventional chains, preparing to write a new story altogether.

The exhibition is on till June 6. Entry free

