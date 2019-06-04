Home Cities Hyderabad

Flower Power

Art exhibition ‘The Evolution of Fragrance’ by Raksha Jesrani ongoing at Alliance Francaise Hyderabad focuses on her experience with different mediums

Published: 04th June 2019 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Artworks of Raksha Jeswani offer a lucid, glowing-from-within surface. Her solo exhibition ‘The Evolution of Fragrance’ is ongoing at Alliance Francaise Hyderabad. It’s not just the alcohol ink that she’s generously used in her artworks, it’s also the gentle brush strokes and the finesse with which she’s brought her opuses into being is what adds to their aesthetic value.

Her artworks have glass-like fragility feel to them when you cast a glance. The lines, though they appear blurred, have a dreamy quality to them that seem to have woken up from deep state of pigmentation almost in a meditative manner. 

The colours are velvety violet, berry red, fuchsia pink, jade green and more. The sweep of the brush is genteel to create an effect which is both soothing to the eye and takes you inside the psyche of the artist. It’s interesting to know that Raksha is a Chartered Accountant by profession and is a self-taught artist.

But seeing her works it’s really difficult to ascertain that she’s not received any formal education in art. Though the works are semi-abstract, yet many of them have the shapes of flowers that cover the whole canvas almost flowing out of the frame.

Is this attempt deliberate or does the artist have something unconscious in her mind which moves with the trickle of the liquid colours? The fluidity signifies thoughts in an artist’s mind moving at their free will, ready to break the conventional chains, preparing to write a new story altogether. 
The exhibition is on till June 6. Entry free

 saima@newindianexpress  @Sfreen

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp