GHMC drive to clear billboards from footpaths

THE Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will take up a special drive to remove billboards and advertisement boards erected on footpaths within a week.

Published: 04th June 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will take up a special drive to remove billboards and advertisement boards erected on footpaths within a week.GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore held a review with zonal Commissioners, deputy municipal commissioners here on Monday.

The commissioner said that footpaths in the city meant for pedestrians are encroached by shop owners, traders by erecting unauthorsied billboards and advertisement boards on the footpaths  causing inconvenience to pedestrians besides forcing them to walk on the main roads. The  deputy municipal commissioners should remove all the billboards from the footpaths and make them free from encroachments.

In view of the ensuing monsoon, GHMC has provided one monsoon team for each GHMC ward. These teams will remove plastic waste and lifting of construction debris waste from main roads, nalas etc.

