Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Moula Ali Kaman damaged in rain

The top portion of the Kaman above the arch fell down at around 4.40 pm.

Published: 04th June 2019 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A portion of the age-old Moula Ali Kaman, which is the gateway to the historic Hazrat Ali Dargah,  suffered damage due to heavy rain that lashed the city on Monday evening. The top portion of the Kaman above the arch fell down at around 4.40 pm. The debris fell on a car which was passing through the arch resulting in the damage of the vehicle. However, Malkajgiri police confirmed that no one was injured in the mishap.

Following the mishap, police stopped vehicular movement in the area for a while and cleared the debris. It is important to note that in 2010 the Moula Ali Kaman was declared a State-protected monument. It had even undergone restoration using traditional lime and mortar in 2011, following a High Court directive. However, since then the structure has been misused by the locals with posters, graffitis scarred against its walls. Paints on most of the structure starting falling off, making it look shabbier than its surroundings. However, this is not the first time that the structure has suffered damage.

In 2006, it developed cracks when a trailer rammed into causing a portion of it to collapse. It has also been a major source of controversy, with motorists back in 2010, wanting it to be razed for better accessibility and to make the road wider.

The Kaman was built during a time when bullock carts were the preferred mode of transportation. It was built as a pathway to the Moula Ali Dargah, which is perched atop a hill.

Gateway to the dargah
The Kaman was built during a time when bullock carts were the preferred mode of transportation. It was built as a pathway to the Moula Ali Dargah. During Nizam’s rule, the Nawab would take out processions from the arch on an elephant for visiting the shrine, said sources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Moula Ali Kaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp