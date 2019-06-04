Hyderabad's Moula Ali Kaman damaged in rain

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A portion of the age-old Moula Ali Kaman, which is the gateway to the historic Hazrat Ali Dargah, suffered damage due to heavy rain that lashed the city on Monday evening. The top portion of the Kaman above the arch fell down at around 4.40 pm. The debris fell on a car which was passing through the arch resulting in the damage of the vehicle. However, Malkajgiri police confirmed that no one was injured in the mishap.

Following the mishap, police stopped vehicular movement in the area for a while and cleared the debris. It is important to note that in 2010 the Moula Ali Kaman was declared a State-protected monument. It had even undergone restoration using traditional lime and mortar in 2011, following a High Court directive. However, since then the structure has been misused by the locals with posters, graffitis scarred against its walls. Paints on most of the structure starting falling off, making it look shabbier than its surroundings. However, this is not the first time that the structure has suffered damage.

In 2006, it developed cracks when a trailer rammed into causing a portion of it to collapse. It has also been a major source of controversy, with motorists back in 2010, wanting it to be razed for better accessibility and to make the road wider.

The Kaman was built during a time when bullock carts were the preferred mode of transportation. It was built as a pathway to the Moula Ali Dargah, which is perched atop a hill.

Gateway to the dargah

