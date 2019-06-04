Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad to get 600-700 new RWHS pits soon

IN the light of depleting groundwater table and water reservoirs getting dried up, there is an urgent need to build rainwater harvesting structures (RWHS) ahead of the ensuing monsoon season.

Published: 04th June 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN the light of depleting groundwater table and water reservoirs getting dried up, there is an urgent need to build rainwater harvesting structures (RWHS) ahead of the ensuing monsoon season. In this regard, the HMWS&SB has been encouraging citizens to take up the construction of RWHS pits in their houses.

As many as 11,000 RWHS pits have already been constructed by the HMWS&SB, GHMC, HMRL, HMDA and Groundwater Department. Yet, the groundwater levels have yet again dipped in the city by about one and a half metres. Hence, the board has decided to construct at least 600 to 700 RWHS pits in different parts of the city. The works will begin from June 4 and would be completed in 3 days.
Meanwhile, Gajanan Mallya, SCR general manager, conducted a review via video conference on Monday at Rail Nilayam. Mallya instructed the officials to intensify the monsoon patrolling at all vulnerable areas, to ensure the safety of the track.

