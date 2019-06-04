Hyderabad to get second zoo?

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Does Hyderabad need another zoo? This question came up for discussion at the eighth annual meeting of the Zoos and Parks Authority of Telangana (ZAPAT) held at Nehru Zoological Park here on Monday, chaired by Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy. In the meeting, the environment department’s special chief secretary Ajay Mishra, proposed that a new zoo could be needed in Hyderabad.

According to sources, Mishra suggested that the new zoo can be developed in another corner of the city, keeping in mind the expanding geography of Hyderabad, the rising popularity of zoos and also since the present zoo cannot be expanded beyond its 380-acre expanse due to habitations on three sides and the Mir Alam tank on one side.

Although for more than a decade, there have been talks of shifting Hyderabad zoo from its present location near Bahadurpura in the Old City to a new location. But for a variety of reasons, there has not been any talk of construction of a new zoo till date. There were different opinions presented about the suggestion made by the Special Chief Secretary.

Some conservationists believe that it will be a good move to ensure better health of the zoo animals because the number of visitors—around 10,000-15,000 on regular days, going up to 30,000-40,000 on holidays—has been increasing anthropogenic stress on the zoo’s environment. The annual number of visitors increased from 19 lakh a decade ago to 29 lakh in 2017-18. Those opposing the idea of a new zoo are afraid that the State might harm the ecosystem in forests located adjacent to Hyderabad, by turning them into a zoo.

One forest official speaking to Express expressed scepticism that constructing a new zoo with the larger area on the city outskirts would eventually mean the closure of the existing zoo. However, as senior forest department officials point out, first the plan needs to be accepted by the Telangana government. Then comes starting clearances from various government agencies and most importantly, at least Rs 300 crore or above funds from the State.

Walk-through aviary inaugurated at zoo

Visitors to the Hyderabad zoo will now get to see the colourful waterfowls in close quarters, as the aviary housing these birds at the Nehru Zoological Park in the city has been developed into a walk-through aviary. It was inaugurated on Monday by Environment and Forest Minister, A Indrakaran Reddy. The minister also released a pair of African Lion cubs and Ostrich chicks in their enclosures for display. There are now seven African Lions in the Hyderabad zoo. Although the aviary was meant to be a walk-through, for decades it was not operated as the same. The walkway has been developed to facilitate the movement of the public.

Smart infra plan presented for Hyderabad zoo

In a bid to modernise facilities at the Hyderabad zoo, for both animals and visitors, a ‘smart infrastructure’ plan for the period 2020-40 was presented at the 8th annual meeting of the Zoos and Parks Authority of Telangana (ZAPAT), on Monday. The smart infrastructure plan for Nehru Zoological Park includes the development of artificial wetlands for treatment of water that seeps from the Mir Alam tank, multilevel parking facility, ICT facilities, separate pedestrian walkways etc.