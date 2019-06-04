Home Cities Hyderabad

'I thought I would lose my left limb'

Ebrahim Ali, a Yemeni patient who recounts how he managed to survive multiple brain tumours recently

Published: 04th June 2019 08:37 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ‘‘A team of doctors from Continental Hospitals said they have successfully treated a patient from Yemen who had multiple brain tumours recently. The patient is right now undergoing radiotherapy and would be discharged in a few days. The hospital said that in the last two years, it has treated 7,000 terminally ill patients from other countries. The highest being Somali nationals and sees an average of 300 months on month.

The patient Ebrahim Ali from, Yemen, 65, diagnosed with multi-centric Glioma where the tumour is preset at multiple discrete locations. During the preliminary investigations at a hospital in Yemen, doctors informed Ebrahim that as it was a grade 4 cancer and operating on him would be a risk for his life. Multi-centric Glioma are very rare and the resection of tumours, if not done properly, will increase the risk of postoperative neurological defects. Ebrahim who was presented with two lesions on the right side of the brain and was operated by Dr Rajashekhar Reddy, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon and the patient is doing absolutely fine.

“Ebrahim suffered from limb weakness and speech disturbances. When he visited me he said, ‘I was told by other doctors that if the surgery doesn’t go well, I will lose my left side limb, please help’. Resection of tumours which are present at one location is a challenge and we did it with ease. Making the patient aware of the possible outcomes and assuring the best treatment is the key and Ebrahim found hope and belief in our services and patient care,” said Dr Rajashekar Reddy who operated on Ebrahim. The patient said Dr Rajashekhar Reddy gave him the confidence to walk again like a normal person.

