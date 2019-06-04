MEPMA launches virtual call centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) — a wing of the Municipal Administration Department — on Monday launched a first-of-its-kind cloud-based virtual call centre here.

The centre would track the effectiveness of the Employment through Skill Training and Placement (EST&P) programme so as to achieve its placement objectives, Director of Municipal Administration, Telangana, T K Sreedevi , said after launching the centre.

The EST&P, under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NULM), is designed to provide skill-training to the urban poor in a bid to enable them in setting up self-employment ventures and grabbing salaried jobs in the private sector.