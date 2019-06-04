Minister rescues accident victim, takes him to hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CH Malla Reddy, Minister for Labour, Employment, Women and Child Development, came to the rescue of an accident victim at Narsapur crossroads in Balanagar on Monday. While passing by the road, the minister reportedly noticed the victim who was hit by a truck and shifted him to a hospital at Suraram in a vehicle from his convoy. The victim, identified as Balaswamy (55), lost his right leg in the accident, found police.

According to police, Balaswamy, a construction worker, was riding his bicycle when the driver of an overspeeding truck hit him. After Balaswamy fell down from the impact, the truck ran over his right leg, crushing it.

Malla Reddy, who was on his way from Bowenpally to Kukatpally, was passing by the road when the accident occurred. Noticing the crowd, he stopped his convoy, approached them and found a man lying in a pool of blood.

The victim was immediately carried to his pilot vehicle and rushed to a hospital owned by the minister at Suraram. He also followed the victim to the hospital and instructed the doctors to provide better treatment to the victim.