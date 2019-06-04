Home Cities Hyderabad

Outsiders involved in South Central Railway’s pharma bills scam: Probe

The vigilance officials mention a possibility of signatures being forged or connivance of more than one individual in the scam, in the report.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AN internal investigation by the Rail Nilayam Vigilance Branch officials into the Rs 2.20 Railways funds diversion case, came out with a report on Monday, stating that a group of outsiders perpetrated the pharma bills scam, along with key-accused V Ganesh Kumar, Accounts Assistant of Railways in Secunderabad office. The report was submitted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a day after it registered cases against the accused.

The vigilance officials mention a possibility of signatures being forged or connivance of more than one individual in the scam, in the report. It was found that the Railways funds were transferred into three accounts of Habsiguda branch of Axis Bank. Following their request, the bank officials provided details of the three accounts.

“After verification of bank accounts, it was found that the transaction-wise details of the accounts contained amounts credited by Railways, amounts credited by outsiders, amounts transferred, and cash withdrawals. All these three accounts were maintained by outsiders. We are waiting for the bank to provide the CCTV recording and footage of the transactions as shown in the statement,” Vigilance officials told the CBI officials.

All the main stages, including registration, internal check, passing and confirmation of bills were all done by the accused on Integrated Pay Roll and Accounting System (IPAS). Such access to IPAS, circumventing the Centre for Railway Information System, is now the main line of investigation.

