Secunderabad Cantonment Board workers threaten to go on strike

HYDERABAD: Around 380 outsourced sanitary workers of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) staged a protest on Monday over pending salaries. The workers, who have not been paid salaries for the last two months, gathered near the SCB office, demanding the board to immediately clear their dues.

The protesting employees threatened to go on strike if the SCB fails to respond positively to their demand.

Speaking to Express, All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) President M Narasimha said, “SCB authorities have failed to pay salaries to sanitary workers. The outsourced employees were appointed through a contractor. The contractor is saying that the salary bills have already been submitted to the concerned officials. Then why is the board not releasing funds for salaries?”When contacted, M Devender, SI of SCB’s Sanitation Department said, “There is a shortage of funds. But the pending salaries will be cleared within a week.”