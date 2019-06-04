Spl teams to inspect coaching centres

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has formed special teams to inspect coaching centres and to check if the safety measures, including the fire safety equipment, are in place at those centres.

GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore on Monday issued instructions to the Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing to inspect the coaching centres in this regard.During a reviewing meeting over the issue with EVDM Director Vishwajit Kampati, GHMC Commissioner said that as many as 532 coaching centres were issued notices, asking them to instal fire safety equipment and to set up of alarm bells.The GHMC’s decision comes in the wake of a recent fire accident at a coaching centre in Surat which resulted in death of around 15 students.