Home Cities Hyderabad

Walking the green talk

Microsoft Hyderabad campus says it has replaced payment slips with an app and on its way to replace ceremic cups in place of disposable ones

Published: 04th June 2019 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Anan Ashraf
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : A corporate office with no paper payment slips or paper cups is mostly unimaginable. However, Microsoft Hyderabad campus sprawling over 54 acres says it has incorporated environmental friendliness into its DNA with several such practices. Paper payment slips has been effectively replaced on campus with the help of an app that enables employees to make orders from cafeteria. 

Single use plastic bottles are swapped for jugs. The initiative of choosing ceramic and PCB glasses over disposable cups is now being considered for adoption in Microsoft offices across India and the world. The campus is LED lit which is switched off for two work hours, twice weekly, propagating sustainable energy use. The organic waste generated is converted to compost within the campus and employed for landscaping while the plastic waste is given away for recycling. 

A 30 million litre man-made reservoir located in the middle of the campus serves to harvest rain water used for gardening. The battery powered buggies for commute through the campus aims at cutting down fossil fuel use. The buildings in Microsoft Hyderabad campus have achieved Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification.

Ambar Mitra, Regional Lead- Real Estate and Facilities, Microsoft India says, “Microsoft believes in  environmental sustainability by focusing on five core areas – carbon, energy, water, ecosystems, and  waste reduction. Our plans for sustainability initiatives include water conservation, rainwater harvesting, waste management as well as using local renewable solar energy to meet our electricity needs, helping us meet our goals as well as supporting the growth of local clean energy industries. 

Besides these, Microsoft has also recently introduced shuttle services from its campuses to Metro stations, which will benefit the employees as well as reduce traffic congestion thereby reducing our carbon footprint. “We believe each small contribution goes a long way and can help India meet its targets for the Paris Agreement as well as building a more sustainable future for our environment,” he adds.

Green quotient

Hyderabad campus had a 100 kg micro-composter to process fruit and vegetable waste and use it as plant food for landscaping. Earlier this year this was replaced by a 400 kg organic waste composter (OWC) to accommodate food waste as well, generating compost in just 24 hours

The campus also has a 30-million-liter capacity reservoir to store rainwater for the irrigation of 20 acres of landscaped gardens

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp