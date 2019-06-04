Walking the green talk

Anan Ashraf By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : A corporate office with no paper payment slips or paper cups is mostly unimaginable. However, Microsoft Hyderabad campus sprawling over 54 acres says it has incorporated environmental friendliness into its DNA with several such practices. Paper payment slips has been effectively replaced on campus with the help of an app that enables employees to make orders from cafeteria.

Single use plastic bottles are swapped for jugs. The initiative of choosing ceramic and PCB glasses over disposable cups is now being considered for adoption in Microsoft offices across India and the world. The campus is LED lit which is switched off for two work hours, twice weekly, propagating sustainable energy use. The organic waste generated is converted to compost within the campus and employed for landscaping while the plastic waste is given away for recycling.

A 30 million litre man-made reservoir located in the middle of the campus serves to harvest rain water used for gardening. The battery powered buggies for commute through the campus aims at cutting down fossil fuel use. The buildings in Microsoft Hyderabad campus have achieved Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification.

Ambar Mitra, Regional Lead- Real Estate and Facilities, Microsoft India says, “Microsoft believes in environmental sustainability by focusing on five core areas – carbon, energy, water, ecosystems, and waste reduction. Our plans for sustainability initiatives include water conservation, rainwater harvesting, waste management as well as using local renewable solar energy to meet our electricity needs, helping us meet our goals as well as supporting the growth of local clean energy industries.

Besides these, Microsoft has also recently introduced shuttle services from its campuses to Metro stations, which will benefit the employees as well as reduce traffic congestion thereby reducing our carbon footprint. “We believe each small contribution goes a long way and can help India meet its targets for the Paris Agreement as well as building a more sustainable future for our environment,” he adds.

Green quotient

Hyderabad campus had a 100 kg micro-composter to process fruit and vegetable waste and use it as plant food for landscaping. Earlier this year this was replaced by a 400 kg organic waste composter (OWC) to accommodate food waste as well, generating compost in just 24 hours

The campus also has a 30-million-liter capacity reservoir to store rainwater for the irrigation of 20 acres of landscaped gardens