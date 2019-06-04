Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman calls on Rachakonda CP alleging police inaction

The woman, Kameshwari, said her mother-in-law Kavitha had been killed in 2012, and alleged that a realtor was behind her murder.

Published: 04th June 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 08:52 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman from Neredmet on Monday petitioned Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, alleging inaction by the police with regard to her complaint that her husband Sudhir has been falsely implicated in a case and is being harassed by Neredmet police. The woman, Kameshwari, said her mother-in-law Kavitha had been killed in 2012, and alleged that a realtor was behind her murder.She also claimed her husband was implicated due to the realtor’s influence over the police. “Even the High Court pronounced him as not guilty,” she said in the petition.Senior police officials, meanwhile, said Sudhir had been convicted in the case. “No law was violated during the investigation,” they said.

