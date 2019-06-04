Woman calls on Rachakonda CP alleging police inaction

HYDERABAD: A woman from Neredmet on Monday petitioned Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, alleging inaction by the police with regard to her complaint that her husband Sudhir has been falsely implicated in a case and is being harassed by Neredmet police. The woman, Kameshwari, said her mother-in-law Kavitha had been killed in 2012, and alleged that a realtor was behind her murder.She also claimed her husband was implicated due to the realtor’s influence over the police. “Even the High Court pronounced him as not guilty,” she said in the petition.Senior police officials, meanwhile, said Sudhir had been convicted in the case. “No law was violated during the investigation,” they said.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Tamil Nadu govt transfers Madurai collector who was appointed after EVM storage room breach
Reports of Centre's delimitation plans in Jammu and Kashmir draw strong reactions from parties
Jagan Mohan Reddy rejigs Andhra administration, 49 IAS and six IPS officers transferred
Narendra Dabholkar murder case: Court denies CBI further custody of lawyer, aide
Missing AN-32 plane: ISRO satellites, night sensors, ground teams to continue search all night, says IAF
Nipah-infected Kerala student's condition improving, says hospital; 311 under observation