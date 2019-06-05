3-yr-old dies at Niloufer, kin allege medical negligence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In another case of suspected medical negligence, a three-year-old boy, Ayushman Singh died at Niloufer Hospital on Tuesday afternoon. Ayushman’s parents alleged that their child died as he was not given timely treatment for dengue. This is the third alleged case of negligence by the hospital authorities in the last six months.

According to Nampally SHO Subash Chandra Bose, Ayushman was earlier brought to the hospital on Monday, as he was suffering from blood motions and vomiting. After a checkup, he was discharged by the doctors on the same day. However, the child’s condition worsened the next day and the family brought him again to the hospital. He was later diagnosed with dengue and breathed his last at 12:05 noon on Tuesday.

“A case has been registered under Section 174 CRPC. And further Sections will be added if required after the postmortem report,” the SHO added.

Dr Ravi Kumar, Head of Department (Pediatrics) refuted charges of medical negligence by the hospital staff. “We have taken care of the dehydration issue and sent the boy back home. Usually, when patients come in with cases of dehydration or lose motions, we give treatment and send them back, if they live in the vicinity. However, when the child was again brought to the hospital on Tuesday, he had no pulse and also suffered seizures at around 9 pm,’’ he said.