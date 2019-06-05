Home Cities Hyderabad

False ceiling collapses at Ameerpet Metro station

In a viral video, that is making rounds on social media, a small portion of the false ceiling at the Ameerpet Metro station can be seen collapsing on Monday.

Published: 05th June 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 08:54 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a viral video, that is making rounds on social media, a small portion of the false ceiling at the Ameerpet Metro station can be seen collapsing on Monday. The ceiling fell down right in front of a snack counter at the station. However, no one was injured during the incident.  

‘Heavy winds led to collapse’
Reacting on the issue, managing director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), NVS Reddy said that the cause for collapse was due to the heavy winds blowing the previous day. “Due to the heavy rain and gale, some winds entered the false ceiling.

Due to which the false ceiling was probably disturbed and its sheets fell down. This happened as the false ceiling is in an open station area. Problems like these occurs at environment-friendly open stations,” he said while adding that L&T engineers will soon repair the ceiling. 

TAGS
Ameerpet Metro station

