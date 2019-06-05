Home Cities Hyderabad

Fate of 80 displaced Bhim Rao Wada families in limbo

They were shifted to flood-prone area for Congress office expansion.

HYDERABAD:  The fate of around 80 families who have been shifted from their houses at Bhimrao Wada near Gandhi Bhavan in Nampally for the extension of the Congress Party office around 10 years ago hangs in balance.The then Congress government in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh had shifted them from Bhimrao Wada to a place near Afzal Sagar. Now, Afzal Sagar, a low-lying area with no proper roads is prone to flooding during the monsoon. 

With leaking roofs and cracked walls of the VAMBAY houses they were shifted to are in a pathetic condition. Besides this, they were not given proper documentation of the ownership of their residences. Earlier, the TRS government had promised that they would soon be shifted to the newly-built 2BHK houses. 

Speaking to Express, P Renuka, a resident of Afzal Sagar, said “Ten years back, the then Congress government illegally demolished our houses and shifted the families to VAMBAY houses in Afzal Sagar. Hyderabad district administration has not allocated any ownership documents for these houses, the buildings are in a pathetic and dilapidated conditions. In monsoon, the roofs leak and the entire area is flooded with water,” she said. 

S Komaraiah, another resident, alleged, “1,100 square yards of open land was allocated for extension of Congress party office before bifurcation of AP, but no construction took place till now.”  He said that after the formation of Telangana State, the 80 displaced families even approached the TRS government when they had promised double bedroom flats in the same land in Bhimrao Wada, but to no avail.”According to authorities at the Hyderabad collectorate, the State government is supposed to take a decision on the construction of 2 BHK houses in Bhimrao Wada. 

