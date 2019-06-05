Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad ordered haleem even for breakfast!

While Hyderabad gorges on Biryani throughout the year, during Ramzan, Mutton Haleem is ordered more than Mutton Biryani.

Published: 05th June 2019 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Haleem ( EPS | R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The nourishing meat stew continues to be one of the most popular dishes for Iftar in Hyderabad. As expected, Hyderabad orders more Haleem during iftar when compared with any other city in the country. Overall, during Iftar, Hyderabad ordered 3 times more than the top cities (Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata) in the country combined according to the order analysis by Swiggy, the food delivery service. While Hyderabad gorges on Biryani throughout the year, during Ramzan, Mutton Haleem is ordered more than Mutton Biryani. Hyderabadis ordered almost 10 times more Mutton Haleem than Mutton Biryani in Ramzan.
Findings from Swiggy’s order analysis:

Who ordered the most: 
This Iftar, Hyderabad ordered 3 times than the top cities in the country combined  Haleem Capital of India: With maximum orders for this flavorful dish across meals, Hyderabad is the Haleem Capital of India

Top Haleem Zones: 
Banjara Hills, Tolichowki, Madhapur, Nizampet & Pragathi Nagar and Mehdipatnam

Haleem over Biryani: 
Hyderabadis ordered 10 times more Mutton Haleem than Mutton Biryani
In fact, Hyderabadis love Haleem so much, that it is the only city in the country to have ordered it even for breakfast!

Popular sweet items: 
Firni, Malpua, Rabdi, Double ka Meeta, Badam Milk, Qubani ka Meetha

Varieties of Haleem: 
Mutton Haleem, Irani Haleem, Chicken Haleem, Beef Haleem, Daawat-Haleem, Daleem Haleem (made with oats and dalia), Fish and Duck Haleem
 

