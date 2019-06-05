Hyderabad set for Eid celebrations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As in the other parts of the world and country, Muslims across the city are all set to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan. After fasting for about a month, it’s time for celebrations as the devout Muslims, after offering Eid prayers, will also visit the historical landmarks of the city, along with their families and friends. As in the past, people will be flocking Old City in large numbers, while Charminar and Laad Bazaar will be hoarded by Hyderabadis to enjoy the Ramzan delicacies one last time, for the year.

With its culture, crowd, lights and food, Hyderabad’s Eid is special as people regardless of caste, creed and religion join in the celebrations. And most importantly, the individuals and the community leaders, as in the past, have worked closely with the various government agencies to have a safe Ramzan and Eid. Speaking to Express, Syed Ahmad Pasha Quadri, AIMIM MLA from Yakutpura said, “Since 2014, we have been working closely with the government to make required arrangements, including uninterrupted electricity, water and security at the major mosques across the city.”

For safe celebrations

While each family has their own favourite spot to visit, Charminar continues to remain the most visited place on Eid with thousands—not just from the city, but across the country—thronging the historic place. In view of this, crowd management remains one of the top priorities for city police.

N Buchaiah, SHO Charminar Police Station, speaking to Express, said, “To maintain order and help the visitors, we will use 15 loud speakers from Charminar to Madina. A large number of police officials and patrol cars will also be pressed into service. We’ll also work with fire department.” This year, Eid has brought in good news as confirmed by Basanth Reddy, president of Gulf Telangana Welfare and Cultural Association, that UAE PM Sheikh Mohd bin Rashid Al Maktoum has ordered release of 92 Indians, including from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Traffic diversions at hockey ground, Eidgah

The traffic restrictions will be near Mir Alam Tank Eidgah and near Hockey Ground, Masab Tank from 8.00 am to 11.30 am. The vehicular traffic coming from Puranapul, Kamatipura, Kishanbagh towards the Eidgah, Mir Alam Tank will be allowed through Bahadurpura X Roads. The traffic towards hockey ground will also be diverted from 8.00 am to 11.30 am.

Iftar celebrations held at Women’s Prison

Around 240 female prisoners of the Special Prisons for Women at Chanchalguda celebrated Iftar on Tuesday as the month of Ramzan comes to an end. The authorities, staff and inmates of the jail irrespective of their faith, shared meal after several Muslim women prisoners broke their fast.