Home Cities Hyderabad

Negligent urbanites in Hyderabad give pollution checks a miss

Around 5,400 people have been penalised for driving without valid pollution control certificates in the last 5 months in Cyberabad, Hyderabad commissionerates.

Published: 05th June 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

File image of vehicular pollution.

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Rising pollution levels continue to be of concern for all. But how often do we ensure that we are not contributing to this grave problem? According to data from the two traffic police commissionerates in Hyderabad and Cyberabad, close to 5,400 people have been penalised for driving without valid Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCs) in the last five months. 

While the number of defaulters is 802 in Cyberabad, in Hyderabad it has gone up to 4,644, indicating citizens are themselves not very keen on ensuring they leave the least carbon footprint. Having a PUC certificate for motor vehicles is mandatory as per the MV Act, and one is required to renew it every six months at any of the RTA-approved PUC centres. 

These centres issue PUC certificates only if the pollution levels in carbons and suspended particulate matter are under control. If any vehicle is found polluting more than the accepted levels, they have to service the vehicle and reapply for the certificate. Non-compliance fetches a fine of Rs 1,000. These inputs are crucial as the theme of this year’s World Environment Day is ‘Air Pollution’ and in India, especially urban places like Hyderabad, motor vehicles contribute a major proportion to the air pollution. The laxity on part of urbanites in not ensuring their vehicles leave the least amount of pollutants can prove costly for themselves.

Major pollutants 
While the ill-maintained diesel vehicles are the main contributors to the problem, petrol vehicles are not behind as older vehicles without servicing can generate higher amount of Particle Pollution (PM) 2.5 and PM 10 which are seen as the major pollutants that can cause deadly respiratory diseases. Meanwhile, city experts note that the government must work towards devising new vehicle share schemes suitable for urban areas in terms of investing more on MMTS and RTC models which can carry more people. “Car travel consumes maximum energy, 2.9 megajoules per kilometer/per passenger while bus consumer 0.25 mega joules per passenger, kilometer. 

Train travel consumes the least with 0.1 megajoules/passenger, kilometer,” noted Sagar Dhara, an expert on air pollution. To put this into further context, he said that as on 2012, cars took up eight per cent of travel load but consumed 40 per cent of energy from fossil fuels, whereas buses took up 66.4 per cent of travel and consumed just 28 per cent of energy. Meanwhile, police officials and RTA are planning to further tighten their noose on polluters with the existing machinery in place. 

“At present, in pollution checks, we don’t impose fine based on how polluting a vehicle is or how much black smoke it is emitting. Instead we check if they have a certificate to prove their vehicle is non-polluting. So only during physical checks we can catch hold of defaulters,” said Inspector Narsingh Rao, e-Challan team of Hyd police.

New software to ensure vigil 
According to Inspector Narsingh Rao, e-Challan team of Hyderabad police, based on traffic department’s inputs the RTA is developing a new software that will ensure that details of PUC, licence and vehicle registration are available with the police when they feed in the vehicle registration number. This will ensure stricter vigil on defaulters

Urgent need to change ways  
Stressing on the theme of this year’s World Environment Day, ‘air pollution’, city environmentalists from Forum for a Better Hyderabad asked children to reflect upon how they were causing pollution and urged them to tinker the minds of their parents and family to do the same and change their ways urgently

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pollution control Pollution Air Pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp